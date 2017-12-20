Kate O. Courtner, age 81, of 955 R.D. Campbell Road, Butler, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was a daughter of the late Clyde Courtner who passed away in 1995 and her mother Susie Fritts Courtner who passed away in 1948. Ms. Courtner was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.

She was a homemaker who loved gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Walt Courtner, Loyd Courtner, and Howard Courtner.

Survivors include: three sons: Marvin Courtner, of the Home, I.G. Courtner, Butler, Tennessee and Kenneth Courtner and wife Vickie, Mountain City, Tennessee. two sisters: Violet Phillips of Butler, Tennessee Parlee Courtner, Mountain City, Tennessee and a brother Clarence Courtner, of Mountain City, Tennessee; ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Kate will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017

in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home the family will receive friends from 6 until 7 prior to the funeral service, with Rev. Shannon Courtner officiating.

Pallbearers will be Donald Courtner, James Courtner, Tommy Courtner, and Eddie Dickens.

Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 2 pm. in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

