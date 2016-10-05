Karen Sue Luna, age 53, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at the Select Specialty Hospital of Bristol, Tennessee. She was born on June 20, 1963 to the late Roy and Georgia Wyatt Blackburn. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by brothers: Bill Blackburn, Carl Blackburn and Larry Blackburn.

Karen was a very kind, compassionate and caring person. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. She loved her family deeply and was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was a member of Faith Gospel.

Those left to cherish Karen’s memories include her husband Miguel Luna; daughters: Angela Luna, Susan Denton and husband Nicholas; sons: Michael Luna and fiancé Melissa Newberry, Nicholas Luna and wife Tiffany and Joshua Luna and wife Racquel; sisters: Betty Luna, Barbara Blackburn and Katherine Griffith; brothers: Rick Blackburn, Bobby Blackburn and Jerry Blackburn; eleven grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews and her German Shepherd, Izzy, a stray dog that Karen took in and gave a home.

Private services will be held at a later date.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 501 Trivett Road, Mountain City, TN.

