Judy Mahala, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2017, at her home with her husband by her side. She was born August 3, 1945 to the late Chester McQueen and Mona Blevins McQueen. She was a lifelong resident of Shady

Valley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Joe Mahala, a sister, Phyllis Perdue, a brother Teddy McQueen, and a grandson, Joshua Cornett.

Judy loved her family and friends. She tried to be a mother to everyone. Judy was happiest when she was surrounded by a group of children.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, Fred Mahala; son, Christopher Mahala and wife Joanna; daughters: Kay Cornett and husband Keith, Mona Roberts and husband Gary, Fredia Reynolds and husband Billy, Tabitha Blevins and husband Curtis; sister, Delorse Blevins; brother, Kenny McQueen; grandchildren: Adam Roberts, Aaron Roberts. Austin Roberts, Jeremy Cornett, Billy Joe Reynolds, Jr., Pam Reynolds, Zak Mahala, Collin Mahala, Melissa “Sissy” Mahala, Nikki McElyea, Krista Summerow, Nevaeh Blevins, Mason Blevins, Kambria Blevins; great-grandchildren: Jacob Reynolds, Noah Reynolds, Brylee Cornett, Blaine Cornett, Bryson Ward, Braylon Ward; special friend, Becky Spencer, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Burial services for Judy will be private in keeping with Judy’s wishes that no formal service be held. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Mahala, Adam Roberts, Jeremy Cornett, B.J. Reynolds, Aaron Roberts, Zak Mahala, Collin Mahala, Austin Roberts, Keith Cornett, Gary Roberts, Billy Reynolds, and Curtis Blevins.

Friends may visit the family at the home, 929 Hwy. 133, Shady Valley, TN.

