Judy Lynne Dyson Vann, 60, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away and went to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 5th at Johnson City Medical Center.

She enjoyed working her booth at the Tri Cities flea markets for the past seventeen yeas and making and selling jewelry. She was preceded in death by her Parents Thomas Claude Dyson and Grace Taylor Dyson.

Son Matthew Anthony Vann. Brother Steve Dyson and Sisters Peggy Dunn and Joan Dunn. Survivors Include: Husband: of 43 years, Robert R Vann Jr. Daughters: Celissa Dykes of Kingsport, TN, Jordan McMahan of Roan Mountain, TN, Sister: Kathy Dixon of Rockville, MD . Best Friend, Glenis Walsh of Elizabethton, TN

Brothers: Junior Dyson of Damascus, MD, Wade Dyson of Raliegh, NC, Grandchildren: Brittany Hansford, Chelsea McDavid, and Ashley McDavid Great Grandchildren: Zackary Hansford Arrangements for Judy will be private and at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

