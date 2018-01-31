Joyce Potter, age 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on September 15, 1945 to the late Robert ‘Ray’ and Ina Mae Garr. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by one daughter, Gina Potter and three brothers: Delbert Garr, Robert ‘Bobby’ Garr and Jerry Garr.

Joyce loved her church family at Appalachian Church of Christ where she was a member. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her joy.

She owned and operated Mountain City Pawn Shop with her husband and children. She loved working with the public and made life-long friends through the years.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Hurbbie Potter; daughter, Tina Osborne; sons and daughters-in-law: Dale and Amy Potter and Timmy and LeeAnn Potter, all of Mountain City, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Lynda Mayne of Mountain City, TN and Loretta SiSi and husband Scott of Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren: Sharley Eckert, Shelby Potter, Kelsey Potter, Austin Osborne, Amanda Potter, Sydni Potter and Emily Potter; great grandchildren: Issabella, Amillia and Tristan Eckert; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11-2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Buddy Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ricky Garr, Randy Garr, Terry Garr, Jimmy Garr, Jamie Thomas and Sam Thomas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Joyce’s name be made to the Appalachian Church of Christ Building Fund, 144 Calvary Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Joyce Potter has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.