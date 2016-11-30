Joyce Marie Tester, age 61, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday November 19, 2016 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. She was born on December 20, 1954 to the late Robert and Billie Jean Harmon Hackney. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Frank Tester and a sister, Doris Dugger.

Joyce was a kind and generous person and loved to help take care of others. She loved being outdoors, especially working in her yard. Joyce also enjoyed reading. She loved her family and friends very much, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Starr Morefield of Mountain City, TN and Tammy Lowe of Johnson City, TN; son, Chad Lowe and wife Molly of Aubrey, TX; grandchildren: Casey Payne and husband Wesley, Megan Cooter, Clara Austin, Erica Lowe, Emma Lowe, Daniel Lowe, Monte Lowe and Michaela Lowe; great grandchild, Westin Payne; very special and dear friend, Ralph Hutto; best friend, Loretta Lowe, who she cherished and loved; several cousins and nieces.

Family and friend are asked to meet at Mountain City Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2016 for a memorial service that will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Gale Hartley officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Joyce Marie Tester has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.