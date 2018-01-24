Joseph W. Hawkins, 96, passed away Monday, January 15th at the Mountain City Care and Rehab Center following hip surgery. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Hazel Vaught Hawkins, brothers, Barton and John Hawkins, nephew David Hawkins, wife Elena Garland Hawkins, 1995, and Ruth Brooks Hawkins, 2012.

He is survived by his son Jody and wife Diane, nephew Doug Hawkins and wife Ann of Mountain City, sister in law Wynell Hawkins, two step daughters, Jeannie Countiss, Mountain City, and Joy Crane and husband Steve of Blountville. He also has ten grandchildren and special grandboys, Rowen and William.

Joe was a Johnson County Commissioner for 20 years, Johnson County Farm Bureau 20 years, TN Farm Bureau State Director 18 years, Vice president TN Farm Bureau for three years and TN Farm Bureau President for nine years.

Joseph was a dairy farmer partnered with his brother Barton. He served on the U.S. Agriculture Burley Tobacco Committee. Joe was a 32nd degree member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F and AM. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Services will be Friday, January 19th. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with funeral services beginning at 2:00 officiated by Rev. Jim Norman. Graveside service and burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Those wishing to visit may do so at the church or at the home 740 Crackers Neck Road. Pall bearers are Dennis Tester, Doug Hawkins, Blake Atwood, Kevin Birchfield, Jamie Roberts, Wayne Ward, Bob Stanberry and Desi Ward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

