Joseph Glenn “Bob” Jenkins

Bob Jenkins, age 79, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Watauga Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born February 28, 1938 to the late Roy Jenkins and Nina Cannon Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James and sister-in-law, Lucille Jenkins; a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Roger Crowder; a brother-in-law, Claude Egger and Shirley Eggers Jenkins, the mother of his children.

He was a member of Ackerson Creek Church of Christ and enjoyed gardening and farming and spending time with is family.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter: Karen Jenkins of Mountain City, TN; one son: Darren Jenkins and wife April of Trade, TN; one sister: Ann Jenkins Eggers; four grandchildren: Christi Gentry and husband Brad; Cheri Lipford and husband Craig, all of Mountain City, TN; Dustin Jenkins and Julia Jenkins, both of Trade, TN. Four great-grandchildren: Abby Lipford, Peyton Gentry, Cristen (C.J.) Lipford and Ella Gentry, all of Mountain City, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Silver Angels in home care, Emily McQueen, FNP, Johnson County Rescue Squad and the Staff of Mountain City Care Center.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Minister Bud Gentry officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 from Reece Memorial Cemetery. Everyone will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers are: Dustin Jenkins, Brad Gentry, Craig Lipford, Larry Eggers, Gary Eggers, Jimmy Jenkins and Ray Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are: Tim and K.C. Keene, Mountain City Care Center Doctors and Staff, Johnson County Rescue Squad and EMS.

At other times friends and family may call at Karen Jenkins, 684 Hospital Hill Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

