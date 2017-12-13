Jonah Kenneth Adams, age 60, 189 Old Stoney Creek Road, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Jonah was born in Warren Michigan, on December 28, 1956 to the late Oscar Adams and Bervia Ackers Adams. He enjoyed collecting guns. Jonah was a Truck driver for many years.

Those left to cherish Jonah’s memory include: His wife; Molly Adams, daughters; Rebekah Adams, Dallas Adams & Guinevere Adams all of Elizabethton Tennessee. Grandchildren; Wyatt Hicks, Weston Baker, & Adalynn Saults. As well as, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m, Saturday , November 18, 2017 in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel with Greg Keys officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside services will follow at the Johnson County Cemetery.

