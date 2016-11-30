Johnny Lee Dugger, age 47, of Little Dry Run Road, Butler Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2016. He was born on March 25, 1969 to Dollie Neff Dugger and the late James E. Dugger. In addition to his father, Johnny was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward L. Dugger and Randy Ray Dugger.

Johnny was the comedian of the family and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed watching westerns on TV and was an avid Gunsmoke fan. Johnny had an awesome love for God’s creation and enjoyed traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway each fall. Johnny loved wearing hats and you did not see him often without one or without his constant companion, Rastus by his side.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 23 years, Melinda Dugger; his mother, Dollie Dugger; son, Josh Dugger and fiancé, Tabitha Livingston; sisters: Delores Moore and husband Randall and Kathy Morefield and husband Bud; brother, Mitchell Dugger and wife Kathy; his dog, Rastus; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Tony Potter and Donald Potter Jr. officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Dugger, Shawn Forrester, Bryan Potter, Donald Potter, Kevin Seatz and Dwayne Potter. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Arney and Mitchell Dugger. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 2134 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, TN.

