John Lambert Wood, age 82, of Mountain City, left this world on the morning of Saturday, May 20, 2017, from his home in Mountain City, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Hooper Wood, father, Ben Wood, brother David, and a host of other family, loved ones and friends in his life too numerous to mention.

He is survived by his Soulmate and light of his life, Drue Balderson; daughter, Pat Wood (Mike Hooker), son, John Wood (Dixie); Drue’s daughter, Sheila Fenner,(Ben Simcox); grandchildren, Lauren and Peyton Hooker and Emily W. Hylton (Dustin). His Brothers, Jerry (Nancy), Paul (Mildred), Dan (Cara); sisters, Sarah Benson (John), Rebecca Reece (Chuck) and their families also remain to rejoice in his life.

He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, humor, wisdom and work that all who knew him will continue to remember and celebrate until we meet him again. Today we are thankful for him and comforted in the knowledge that this morning he Is with the multitude of loved ones and friends who have gone home before.

Visitation will be held between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at Mountain City Funeral Home on Monday evening, May 22, 2017. There will be a short graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd. His brother and pastor, Dan Wood, will lead both services.

The family would welcome donations made In Lambert’s memory to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, care of Flo Bellamy, 3510 Highway 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683

The family will receive friends at the home, 118 Airport Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of John Lambert Wood has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.