John Henry Church, age 70, of Fletcher, NC passed away, Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Charles George VA Medical Center of Ashville, NC. He was born September 23, 1946 to the late David Allen Church and Lois Shoun Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by grandparents: Grady and Trula Shoun and Jim and Arrie Church and three brothers: Robert, David Jr. and Dennis Church. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was a Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam and was discharged in 1970.He also loved fishing.

He is survived by daughter, Michele and husband George Bassett of Buellton, California, son, John David and wife Sunday Church of Laguna Hills, California; grandchildren: George III and Sam Bassett of Buellton, CA; Special aunt and uncle, Lois and H. Long, of Mountain City, TN; aunts: Stella Smiley of Erwin, TN, Della Mae Magnus of Regina Sask, Canada; Very Special Cousin, Mary Jane Clay, Erwin TN and nephew, Chris Church, of Nashville TN.

Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday November 5, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from Eastside Memory Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Gale Hartley officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Honaray Pallbearers will be: Paul Arnold, H. Long, Tim Mikulik and the staff of Becky’s Rest Home and Charles George VA Medical Center.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanities.

At other times friends may call at the residence of Lois Long, 156 Butler Lane, Mountain City, TN.

