Mr. John David Greene, age 88, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Waters of Roan Highlands following an extended illness.

John David was born in Bakersville, North Carolina to the late Charles Spurgon and Tina Dugger Greene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Darrell Greene and Roy Greene and two grandsons, Keith Smith and Freddie Greene.

John David lived most of his life in Johnson County, Tennessee where he worked as a farmer, carpenter and logger. He loved being outdoors with his dogs. John David enjoyed the company of family and friends and discussing the Bible with them. He loved his church, Hope Christian Fellowship and all its members. He knew his Bible and loved talking about it and God’s love.

John David was a United States Navy Veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Lou McCloud Greene, two sons, David Greene and wife Debbie and Dennis Greene and significant other, Mandy Garland, daughters, Dolores Stovall and Denise Embree Whitney and husband Scott; grandchildren, Kristy Smith, Shane Greene, Miranda Shell, Amanda Burleson, Zachary Greene, Seth Embree, Sean Embree, adopted grandchildren, Candy McNab and Carrie Brown, great grandchildren, Jordan Isaacs, Jake Isaacs, Casen Shell, Conor Burleson and Carson Burleson, step grandchildren, Chris Pennington, Cindy Kern, Mindy Phillips, Michael Pennington, Ian Whitney and Kaci Whitney, step great grandchildren, Chance, Laken, Brooks and Braxton Phillips, Cassidy Kern, Logan Whitney and Aubrey Whitney, sister, Loetta Bright, brother, Bob Green, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Harvey Bauman and Doug Roberts officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bobby Stanton, Brad Dugger, Seth Embree, Marsh Brinkley, Doug Arney, Sean Embree, Eric Shell and John Burleson. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Denny, George Frank, Roy Barlow, Bill Deal, Arthur Greene, Kenny Greene, Wayne Beinge, Chris Pennington, Marshall Lawrence and Shane Greene.

At other times the family will receive friends at 163 Dugger Branch Road, Butler, TN 37640

