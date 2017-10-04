John C. Hess, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. He was born on April 8, 1938 in Swords Creek, VA to the late Willard Isaac Hess and Elsie Howington Hess. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by sister, Frances Presnell Wilcox and two brothers: Wesley Hess and Donald Hess.

He attended Antioch Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Flora Hess, step daughters: Connie Payne and Robin Joyce; step son, Jerry Lipford; three sisters; two brothers; grandchildren: Jason Matheson and Christin Matheson; special friends, Wade and Marsha Thomas, Mark Brindre, Robin Joyce, Terry Ford, Lois and Johnny Harmon and Jim Brown of Deep Gap, NC.; special nieces: Sandy Howard and Betty Ann Johnson; number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

It was John’s wishes to be cremated and that no formal services are held.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 294 Collins Drive, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of John C. Hess has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.