John B. Shoun, age 80 of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away, Monday, October 23, 2017, at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville, TN. He was born on June 8, 1937, to the late Frank C. Shoun and Charlotte Elizabeth Bingham Shoun. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Kempie Shoun.

John was a wonderful (the very best ever) husband and father. He always had a calm demeanor and was a good neighbor. He loved going to Doe Valley Food Mart for coffee and always had his Levi Garrett chewing tobacco with him. He did not travel much but really enjoyed it when he did leave the farm. He was happiest when he was at home tending his cows and spending time with his family. He enjoyed helping others and spent his life doing so. He was a loyal “Ford Man” and loved Massey Ferguson tractors. John passing by in his red Ford pickup was a common and well recognized sight in Doe Valley. He had a special cat, Mama Cat and three very beloved grandpuppies Briggs, Piper, and the late Kayla. Johns life exemplified Christianity and was truly the last of a dying breed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years Carolyn A. Shoun; daughter, Elizabeth Leanne Shoun, and fiancé Scott Hodge, whom John thought of as a son; one sister, Carol Ann Shoun Clark and husband Robert ; one brother, Franklin Shoun, sister-in-law, Betty Parise and husband Ed; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cunningham and husband Dr. George Cunningham.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, 2017, from the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gail Hartley, John Brookshire, and George Lowe officiating. Eulogy will be presented by nephew, Russell Parise. Honorary pallbearers and very special friends are Tom and Evelyn Dumond, Kevin Seatz, Glen Woodard, Jay Hodge, Kevin Proffitt, Danny Lowe, Keith Shatley, the late Dorsey Fletcher, Andy Isaacs, Bill Brookshire and John’s coffee buddies from Doe Valley Food Mart. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Crippled Childrens Fund in care of Jericho Temple, 1100 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to Bethany Baptist Church, 5950 TN Hwy 67, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family would like to express a very heartfelt thank you to our second family, the wonderful staff on the first floor VENT Unit of Greystone Healthcare and to Shelby and Diana Quesenberry for their love and compassion shown to John and the family during his illness and passing.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of John’s daughter, Leanne, 6644 Hwy 67 W (Creekside Farm), Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of John B. Shoun has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.