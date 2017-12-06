JoAnna Stout, 68, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Chester County, PA, the daughter of the late V.C. and Della R. (Eastridge) Roark. In addition to her parents, JoAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Gervis Stout and a daughter, Regina L. Snyder.

She was employed by Sunlife Sunrooms Spas and More (formerly SQS-Hot Springs Spa) for more than 20 years.

She is survived by a brother, Paul E. Roark; a son, John C. Snyder, Jr.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mountain City Funeral Home.

