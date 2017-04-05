JoAnn B. Gambill Potter

JoAnn B. Gambill Potter, age 69, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 24, 1947 to the late Roy Daniel Gambill and Bonnie Laura Jones Gambill. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by sisters: Linda Sue Osborne and Shirl June Lipford.

JoAnn was a very sweet, kind and caring person who touched many hearts. She loved many and was loved by many. She enjoyed going for walks and dancing.

She was a member of Rainbow Mennonite Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Jennifer Nichols, son, Jeffery Nichols; sisters: Wilma Mahala, Pearl Osborne and husband Ray and Glenda May McElyea; brother, Glenn Gambill and wife Shirley, who was a very special friend; brother-in-law, Orville Osborne grandchild, Kristen Nichols; special friend, Billy Arnold; one aunt, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Following visitation, family and friends will go in procession to Hammons-Gambill Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Pastor Gary Gambill. Pallbearers are Billy Arnold, Zachary Graybeal, Andy Osborne, Hunter Arney, Tracy Osborne, Jacob Treadway, Felipe Espinoza, Joseph Morefield. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Osborne and Jeff Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Jennifer, 169 Village Square Lane, Apt 56, Mountain City, TN.

