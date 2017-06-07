Joanie Dale Winters

Joanie Dale Winters, age 55, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1962 to Nannie Vaught and the late Dale Vaught.

Joanie was a familiar face to Johnson County having worked at Farm Bureau Insurance for the last 38 years. She loved being outdoors, especially spending time and working on the farm. Joanie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served as church clerk for 30 years. More than anything, she loved spending time with her granddaughters, who she cherished.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Nannie Vaught; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Cassie Winters; granddaughters: Prailey and Adalynn; special aunts: Mildred Lowe and Kate Vaught; special friends: JoAnn Atwood and Donna Fritts and many more.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Vic Wallace officiating. Special music will be provided by Ben Simcox and Joe Simcox. Interment will be private at the Vaught Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blake Atwood, Pug Tester, Pat Conville, Brian Vaught, Jacob Vaught, Eric Huyard, Richard Fritts, Jody Hawkins and Bill Worley. Honorary pallbearers are Trey Youngblood, Joe Horn, Jesse Wilson, Jamie Roberts, Kevin Burchfield, Bob Stansberry and Tyler Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Joanie’s memory be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3385 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at 400 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN.

