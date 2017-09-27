Jo Ann Rinehart

Jo Ann Rinehart, age 72 of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 following an extended illness. She was born on October 10, 1944 to the late Louis and Thelma Boardwine Fritts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tho mas Rinehart; her beloved son, Mark Allen Cress and precious grandmother, Clara Boardwine, who helped raise Jo Ann and whom she lived with for many years in Bluefield, VA.

Jo Ann was manager at Cook’s Cafeteria in Boone and Mountain City for several years. She had also worked at TN Department of Corrections, manufacturing facilities, and managed convenient stores. She really enjoyed working with the public and made many friends throughout the years.

Jo Ann loved to create unique art pieces. She could take a coffee filter, flowers, pieces of ribbon, twigs, and leaves and turn them into one of the most beautiful pieces of art. She especially loved to draw, sketch and paint. She loved being outdoors and ‘piddling’ in her flowers. Jo Ann had a wonderful sense of humor that ultimately got her through some of the darkest days of her life.

Before her declining health, Jo Ann attended Liberty Christian Church.

Jo Ann is survived by her sister, Barbara Stout and husband Ray; brother, Louis ‘Butch’ Fritts Jr.; special niece and nephew-in-law who helped take care of her, Carla Dickens and husband Kenneth; nieces and nephews: Susan Kyte and husband Scotty, Angie Stout, Christal Stout and Greg Pope, David Fritts and wife Donna and Christi Fritts; several special great nieces and nephews; her Rehab friends and family at Mountain City Care Center, especially Sam, Russ, Megan, Dan, and Hillery who treated her like family and not just another patient.

Graveside services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating.

Thank you to everyone at Mtn. City Care Center for going above and beyond your ‘job duties’ and for doing something that we never thought possible again, getting JoAnn physically and mentally ready to move back home. To all of her Silver Angels, you are truly Angels. To the ICU Staff and Dr. Lambert at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, thank you for your kindness and compassion. I am forever grateful to all of you. Carla

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Jo Ann’s memory to the Mountain City Care Center Activity Fund, 919 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

