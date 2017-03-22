Jimmy Allen Miller

Jimmy Allen Miller, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on February 16, 1938 to the late Garfield Franklin Miller and Dollie Blanche Sluder Miller. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Mary Ellen Miller, who passed away on June 21, 2016; sister, Barbara Swayne and brother, Winford Miller.

Jimmy owned and operated Miller Insulation for over 20 years. He was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons and daughters-in-law: Michael H and Yolanda Forbes Miller of Elizabethton, TN, Jeffrey C. and Phyllis Potter Miller, Gregory F. and Edna Crowder Miller, all of Mountain City, TN and Tracy Miller of CA; daughter, Tammy Ursini of CA; sister, Lillian Jerry; brother, Howard C. Miller; grandchildren: Benjamin Miller, Rachel Miller, Domenic Ursini, Haley Miller: step grandchildren: Shannon Payne and Michelle Michaels; step great grandchildren: Ashtyn Henson and Kal-El Michaels; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:30 with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at the Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lowe, Eric Lowe, Billy Wilson, John Crowder and Danny Stout. Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Jim Shine.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 530 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, TN.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Jimmy Allen Miller has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.