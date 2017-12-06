Jessica Mae Tester, age 37, of Mountain City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the comfort of her home. She was born on June 10, 1980 to Fred D. Dunn and Judy Owens Dunn. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jess Owens, Fred G. Dunn and Faye Campbell .

Jessica was a member of Heavenly Light Baptist Church. She always kept a positive attitude during her illness and has been an inspiration to so many.

Her children always told her that she was the best Mom ever and that no one could replace her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Judy A. Dunn; father, Fred D. Dunn and wife Gwendolyn; daughter, Trinity Tester; son, Anthony Dixon; sisters: Crystal Hicks and husband Jason; Melissa Dunn; Jennifer Campbell; nieces and nephews: Ciara and Tyler Hicks, Aubrionna Dunn and Isaiah Eller, and Colby Dollar; grandmother, Ella Mae Owens; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Steele officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 p.m. prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Potter, J.D. Winebarger and Carlos Vasquez.

Donations in Jessica’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 2466 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

