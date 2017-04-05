Jesse Caldwell

Jessie Caldwell



Jessie Caldwell, age 75, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on January 24, 1942 in Johnson County, TN to the late Estel Lipford and Nell Lipford. In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Lipford, Blaine Lipford and Harold Lipford.

Jessie liked gardening. She loved her family and spending time with them and will truly be missed. Jessie was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir.

Jessie is survived by her husband of 55 years Roger Caldwell, daughter, Kathy Mulvane and husband Jeff, son Bill Caldwell and girlfriend Betty Anderson, sisters, Lucille Johnson, Carlene Courtner and husband Lynn and Mary Dunn, brother, Billy Lipford and wife Margaret all of Mountain City, grandchildren, Diana Forrester and husband Freddy, Josh Hicks, William Mulvane, Estel Mulvane, Jessica Mulvane, Amy Stout, Dan Anderson and Tristian Stout, great grandchildren, Hailey, Nadia, Kaylee, Kaden, William, Bobby, Bentley and Eli, several nieces, nephews and cousins, special friends, Ann and Tracy Dolinger.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with pastor John Hammett to officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Lipford Cemetery, pallbearers will be Rick Courtner, Lonnie Rhom, Lynn Courtner, Mark Ward, Freddy Forrester, Shane Hightower, Gary McElyea and James Norris. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Stout, Tommy Ward, William Johnson and many special friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of her granddaughter Diana Forrester, 2353 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

