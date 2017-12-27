Jerry Randolph Minks

Jerry Minks, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee and formerly of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton following a lengthy illness. He was born on November 11, 1940 to the late Jason and Nina Tester Minks.

It was Jerry’s wishes to be cremated and that no funeral service is held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

