Deputy Sheriff Jerry Dean Farmer, age 67, of Mountain City Tennessee, died suddenly on Friday, September 29, 2017 while on duty at the Johnson County Courthouse, serving in the profession that he dedicated his life to. At the time of his death he was serving in his 46th year of law enforcement, which started when he was 21 years of age. Jerry was hired as a Deputy Sheriff in Watauga County North Carolina. During his lengthy career he served as a Deputy Sheriff in Watauga County NC, Yancey County NC, and the last 5 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Johnson County TN in addition to serving as a Watauga Medical Center Police Officer and Chief of Security at Chetola Resort.

During his career he received numerous awards and accommodations to include being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame for Distinguished Achievement in Public Service. Jerry also worked as a part-time Funeral Associate at Mountain City Funeral Home.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Farmer.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and served as Deacon and taught Sunday school.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 49 years, Linda Thomas Farmer of the home; one daughter, Melissa Jane Farmer Snyder and husband Darian; two sons: Thomas Farmer and wife Lora and Edward “Dee” Farmer and wife Rachel; nine grandchildren: Chelsea Farmer, Cassie Nichols, Brennan Peterson, Lily Snyder, Sarah Snyder, Isaac Snyder, Joshua Snyder, Naomi Snyder, and Jesse Snyder; three great- grandchildren: Zoey, Kinley, and Ellie; one brother, Jackie Farmer; two sisters: Sheila Church and Betty Johnson and many special friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Mountain City, located at 421 W Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. Officiating will be Reverend Ricky W. Campbell, Honorable Judge William Bliss Hawkins, and Honorable Sheriff Mike Reece.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm prior to the service. Graveside service and burial will be in the Greer-Glenn Cemetery, Sugar Grove, NC, following the funeral on Wednesday.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 170 Chestnut Dr. Mountain City, TN 37683.

