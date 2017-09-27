Jerry Alan Jackson, age 71, passed away at the Johnson City Medical center

on September-18-2017. In the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was

born November 27, 1945 in Trenton, N.J. to the late Tom Dugger and Eleanor

Mason, Reilly. Mr. Jackson was Retired Army Staff Sargent E-6 having served

during Viet Nam.

He Loved Fishing, Hunting, and Yard Work.

Survivors include; His wife of 53 Years Velma Louise Presnell, Jackson.

Sons; Tony Allan Jackson, Piney Flatts, Tn. Mark Wayne Jackson,

Kaiserslautern Germany. Waylon James Jackson, Fayetteville, N.C. Shane Lee

Jackson, Fayetteville, N.C.

Sister; Sandra McGlothen, Cedar Bluff, VA.

2 half-sisters; Pat Sheppard, Johnson City, TN. And Kathy Younce

Elizabethton, TN.

3 Half Brothers; Dave Reilly and Bobby Reilly both of N.J.

And Rick Dugger, of Johnson City, Tn. 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great

Grandchildren many Nieces and Nephews also survive. As well as special

friends Mike Davis, William Roush, Benny Carroll and Rusty.

The Funeral Service for Jerry Alan Jackson will be conducted on Friday

the 22, 2017 at 12 Noon from the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux Lipford

Funeral Home. Wesley Willis will be conducting the Service. They will

receive friends from 11 until the service hour.

Military Graveside Honors will be conducted from the Mountain Home National

Cemetery at 230 P.M. Friday Accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at

<http://www.huxlipfordfh.com/> www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional Services, for the Jerry A. Jackson family, have been placed in

the caring hands of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.