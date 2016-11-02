Jeffrey Allen Cress, age 43, of Bristol, Virginia and formerly of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 31, 1972 to the late Allen and Peggy Ward Cress.

Jeffrey worked in millwright industry for many years. He was a very kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Dawson Cress of Mountain City, TN; sister, Donna Lipford and husband Richard of Conover, NC; brother, Jerry Cress of Mountain City, TN; niece, Jennifer Hawkins; nephew, Shelby Cress; and very special friend, Suzanne Farmer. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jeffrey Allen Cress has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.