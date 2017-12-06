Jean Hicks, age 85, of Mountain City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 1, 2017 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born in Johnson County, TN on April 25, 1932 to the late Roy Lowe and Cassie Stamper Lowe. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lester Hicks; sisters Irene Hicks and Christine Drayer.

Jean worked at Burlington, Bike, Leco, and Johnson County Hospital Dietary Dept. She loved traveling, gardening, canning, eating at different restaurants, and truly enjoyed reading her bible.

Jean was a member of Doe Valley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters; Priscilla Hicks and Bruce Thrasher of Mountain City, TN and Pat Cullop and husband Bud of Laurel Bloomery, TN; two sons: Billy Hicks and wife Glenda of Morristown, TN and Charlie Hicks of Jefferson City, TN; sister, Bonita West of Piney Flats, TN; granddaughter, Melissa Vanover and husband Wayne of Mountain City, TN; grandsons: Israel Stanton and wife Deanna of Lafayette, GA and Cole Hicks of Jefferson City, TN; great grandsons, Justin and Stephen Vanover, Peyton, Blake, Levi, and Clay Stanton; one great granddaughter, BreAnna Stanton; one great great granddaughter, Elora Vanover; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted on Monday December 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Doe Valley United Methodist Church with Minister Tim Mullins, Bruce Thrasher, and Kevin Mercereau to officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers are Tim Holt, Dr. Atif Atyia, Kevin Mercereau, Israel Stanton, Steve Osborne, and Wayne Vanover. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. James Shine, Dr. Suzanne Shine, Steve Kurklin, Robert Price, Carl Stanton, and her many special friends.

At other time friends may call at the home 6822 Hwy 67 West, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Jean Hicks has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.