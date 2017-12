Jean Alberta Mericle, age 64, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on February 9, 1953 to the late Clyde and Mary Hodge.

It was Jean’s wish to be cremated and that no formal service be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jean Mericle has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.