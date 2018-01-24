Jayla Faith Baker, infant daughter of Jason and Jessica Baker of 468 Copperhead Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Survivors in addition to her parents include:

2 sisters: Jodi and Josie Baker

2 Brothers: Jacob and Jackson Baker

Grandparents: Johnny and Nita Baker Butler TN.

Charles and Carol Osborne Creston, N.C.

A Graveside service and interment will be conducted on Sunday January 21, 2018 at 2 pm. In the Sturgill Lewis Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Peterson will conduct the service.

Professional services for the Baby Baker family are being provided by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN