Janice Marcel Boag, age 74, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Hillview Nursing Home, Elizabethton, TN. She was born May 29, 1942 in New Hope, Alabama to the late James Decatur Collier and Inez Wright Collier.

Janice was th e uncontested leader of her family. She enjoyed music, loved to dance, and loved to travel to numerous destinations. She retired from the Johnson County School system where she taught and worked as a librarian. She later volunteered at the Johnson County Public Library. She was also a dedicated care provider for Inez Collier for many years. Janice had a love for learning which she demonstrated by being salutatorian for Lake Shore High School and then graduated summa cum laude from ETSU.

Survivors include her husband, Vincent Boag, a son Dan Snyder and wife Rebecca, a sister Mary Stoetzer and husband Richard, a brother James Collier and wife Emily, two grandchildren, Scotty Snyder and Bryson Yeatts, and by a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gail Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan Snyder, James Collier, Scotty Snyder, Jim Camp, and Bryson Yeatts. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00 PM prior to the funeral service.

The family of Janice Marcel Boag has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.