Janet Naomi Blevins Coyne

Janet Coyne, age 83, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 03, 2017. She was born on November 27, 1933 to the late Charles and Mary Parker Blevins. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband John Coyne; daughter, Brenda Brown; brothers: Gomer Blevins and Emory ‘Pete’ Blevins.

Janet loved to tell stories about earlier years and simpler times. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially liked to go berry picking. She also enjoyed traveling. Janet was a very nurturing person, always willing to help others and wanting to make others happy. She took care of many people and was a Great caregiver.

She was a member of Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Sharon Birchfield; sisters: Rachel McKenzie and Doris Rupard and husband Hoover; brothers: Paul Blevins and wife Marsha; sister-in-law, Joanne Blevins; grandchildren: Albert McIntosh, Bridgette Simpson, Sonja Taylor, Erin Stanley, Logan Birchfield and Paige Birchfield; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several cousins, nieces and nephews and her Taylors Valley Community.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylors Valley, VA (37151 Chestnut Mountain Road, Damascus, VA 24236)

My sincere appreciation and gratitude to Martha Roudebush, Paul Blevins, Doris Rupard, and Johnson County Rescue Squad who have been my rock through Mom’s illness. Sharon

