Jane Stout, age 68, of Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Mountain City, TN passed away Saturday evening March 25, 2017 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was born November 7, 1948 in Fort Monroe, VA to the late Dot Long Crosswhite and Roby C. Crosswhite. In addition to her parents Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Isaacs, twin brother, John Crosswhite, son-in-law, Tom ‘Cat’ Bower.

Jane was a 1966 graduate of Johnson County High School. She was a Dog lover and yorkies were her favorite.

Jane loved her children and grandchildren very much and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanie Stout Bower of Mountain City and Missy Stout Haney and husband Eric of Cookeville, TN; nine grandchildren: Thomas Bower, Savannah Willis, Robert Bower, Jake Bower, Jimmy Bower, Ellis Haney, Ethan Bower, Carson Haney and John Haney; one great grandson, Abel Willis, brother, Joe Crosswhite and wife Betty of Greenville, TN, two nephews, Bud Crosswhite and Jim Crosswhite, one neice, Marsha Crosswhite Hybarger and her husband Tim, uncle, H. R. long, several cousins, great nieces and nephews also survive, special friends, June Canter and Jo Henson.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be Thursday March 30, 2017 at Mountain City Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Icenhour to officiate and her Brother Joe Crosswhite to speak. Music will be under the direction of Tim Hybarger. The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Jane’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Cookeville, TN, 1459 Interstate Dr. #211 Cookeville, TN 38501.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, 348 Oak Hills Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

