James Walter “Jim” Nichols, age 72, of Wytheville, passed away Wednesday February 8, 2017. He was the son of the late Ray & Alma Osborne Nichols. Jim was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, a retired Regional Sales Manager for General Shale Products, and also sold Insurance. Jim was a member of the Wytheville Lions Club, serving as past president and past district governor of Lions District 24 F. He also held several positions for the Lions of Virginia and Lions International.

Jim’s caring and compassionate spirit touched countless lives, especially those of children in need. He was our coach, teacher, best friend, cheerleader, and biggest inspiration. Jim made us all better people just by being in our lives and for that we will be forever grateful.

He is survived by his: WIFE Mary Nichols of Wytheville; DAUGHTER Elizabeth Nichols of Vinton, VA; SON AND DAUGHTER-IN-LAW James and Ausra Nichols of West Palm Beach FL.; GRANDDAUGHTER Nina Nichols of Vinton, VA

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend Paul Longmire and the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until service time. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM at the Phillippi Cemetery, Mountain City, TN. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Wytheville Lions Club, P.O. Box 291, Wytheville, VA 24382 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, Wytheville, Va. 24382. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.