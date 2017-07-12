James Ray Wade, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on March 29th, 1936 to the late Brack and Pearl Wade. In addition to his father and mother, James was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard Wade and Fred Cox and sisters Beulah Price and Geneva Hamby.

James was a very caring and compassionate man who had a love for Jesus like no other. He loved and enjoyed reading the bible, playing his guitar, singing, and talking about old cars. James brought joy and happiness to everyone around him.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 31 years, Norma Wade; brother, J.B. Wade; sister: Josie Long; stepchildren: Sherry Osborne and Susie Clemens; two special granddaughters Nicole “Coley” Foster and Crystal Ham; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special border collie “Lucky”.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Cox officiating. The graveside service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM p.m. prior to the funeral service. Pallbearers will be Randy Osborne, Ramon Foster, Lee Ham, Richard McElyea, Mark Singleton, and Ray Lunceford. Honorary Pallbearers are J.B. Wade and Dickie Wade.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James’s memory may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home or Norma Wade at 152 Forge Creek Circle, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times friends may call at the home.

The family of James Ray Wade has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.