James Paul ‘Bud’ Church, age 67, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on December 9, 1949 to the late Ray and Pauline Elkins Church. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Church and a sister, Judy Watson.

Bud drove a truck for many years and really enjoyed being on the road traveling. When he wasn’t driving a truck he was working on different kinds of equipment. Bud also enjoyed hunting. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bud was a member of Sink Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Sherry Morefield and husband Jim; step daughter, Judy Starling and husband Brad; step son, Terry Steele and wife Melissa; sisters: Florence Wilcox and Joan Adams; brother-in-law, Harold Watson; grandchildren: Morgan Roush and husband Dustin, Jimmy Morefield Jr. Halaina Morefield; step grandchildren: Aaron Steele and Jason Steele and wife Sierra, Will Starling and Spencer Starling; great grandchildren: Aiden Roush and Lilly Roush; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Harvey White officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter Sherry, 791 J. Shoun Road, Mountain City, TN.

The family of James Paul ‘Bud’ Church has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.