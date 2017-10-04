James Mason Bragg, Sr. age 62, of 1230 Red Brush, Mountain City, TN. Passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017. At the Johnston Memorial Hospital Abingdon, Va. He was born February 28, 1955 in Beckley WV to the late Acton Bragg and Frances Venable Spicer. He was retired from Levi Strauss and he loved the Tennessee Vols and Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and just being outdoors in general.

Survivors include his Son James Mason Bragg Jr. Mountain City, TN.2 Sisters Terry Chambers, Mary Coble, and Bobbie Jenkins. And brother Robert Bragg.

His Sisters: Bobbie and Phyliss. As well as Brother Robert Bragg and Grandchildren Braxton Edward Bragg and James Mason Bragg III and Several Nieces.

There will be a graveside service on Monday September 25, 2017 at 3 PM. in the Greer Cemetery in Trade, TN. The family will receive friend at the cemetery from 230 until the service at 3 pm.

Professional Services for the James Mason Bragg Sr. family are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.