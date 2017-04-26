Preacher James Lewis Pardue, age 86 of Mountain City, TN passed away Monday, April 17, 2017.

He was Born January 27, 1931 to the late Tom Pardue and Mollie Moretz Pardue. Mr. Pardue was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years and mother of his children, Betty Fenner Pardue.

Mr. Pardue enjoyed spending time with his family and would actively be preaching and singing. He was a member of the Rainbow Baptist Church. Mr. Pardue enjoyed woodworking and making jewlery in his spare time. Preacher Pardue served his country as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

Survivors include:

His Wife; Georgia Walsh Pardue. Two Daughters; Barbara Moody and husband Jimmy of Mountain City, and Linda Vance of Mountain City. His Son; Steve Pardue and Michelle of Stoney Creek. Sister; Earlene Crowder of Mountain City. Brother; Roger Pardue of Mountain City. Step-children; Bill Shomate and Joice, Dave Shomate, Rick Shomate and Shiela, Dixie Widener, and Diana Wagner. Grandchildren; Lory, Trisha, Cindy and Joshua

7 Great-Grandchildren 13 Step Grandchildren, Several Step Great-Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Preacher James Lewis Pardue will be held Thursday April 20th, 2017 at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel, starting at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and visitors between 1:00 and 2:00p.m. prior to the service, Shannon Courtner will officiate.

Graveside services will follow, at the Rainbow Cemetery with military honors, accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Active Pallbearers: Josh Vance, C.J Hampton, Dustin Ankrom, Scott Chamberland, Mike Bollinger, Tom Jennings, Ed Crowder, and Darrell Crowder.

Honorary Pallbearers: Steve Pardue, Dave Shomate, Nathanial Ankrom, Jared Ankrom, Jim Moody, Matthew Swift, Tanner Hampton, Boyd Pardue, and Dave Fenner.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

At other times, friends may call at his wife’s resisdence at, 924 medical park drive, Heritage Acres Apartment #602 Mountain city TN, 37683.

The family of Preacher James Lewis Pardue have placed his services in the caring and competent hands of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN