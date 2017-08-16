James Kyle Lewis, age 82, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 09, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 18, 1935 to the late Dolphus and Inez Smith Lewis. In addition to his parents, Kyle was preceded in death by sisters: Ruth Lewis and Ruby Graybeal and brothers: Dana Lewis, Toll Lewis and Bruce Lewis.

Kyle owned and operated C&L Builders many years. He loved his work and had built many homes and businesses in Johnson County. When he wasn’t working construction, Kyle enjoyed being outdoors. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, working in his ‘back yard orchard’ and growing beautiful flowers. He also enjoyed bee keeping. Kyle liked to have neighborly competitions as to who had the best garden.

Kyle was a very kind hearted, loving, friendly and outgoing man who enjoyed hugging the ladies. In addition to his family and friends who he loved dearly he had a special love for his cats: Zoey, Bailey and Tipper.

Kyle was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany during much of his career.

Those left to cherish his memories include his lifetime companion, Kathy Shupe; daughter, Rhonda Proffitt; granddaughter, Amber Proffitt; brothers and sister-in-law: Earl Dean Lewis and Wallace Lewis and wife Ruby Lee Lewis; sister-in-law: Hilda Lewis; ; special friend, Jody Stewart; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Homer Vanover officiating. Graveside service and interment with Military Honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the West Cemetery (top of Forge Creek at TN/NC state line). Pallbearers will be Dale Owens, Adam Timbs, Tim Proffitt, Rob Timbs, Dalton Timbs, Walter Burl Simcox. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Crowder, Noah Click, John Lowe, Russell Lewis, Ross Dowell, Jody Stewart, Dennis Walker, Todd Grayson, William Lewis, Tom Taylor, Jerry Greer, Mike White and Bud Townsend.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 435 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN or at the home of his daughter, Rhonda, 437 Shoun Street, Mountain City, TN.

