James “Jamie” Paul Pass, Jr, age 46, of 3800 Sink Valley Road, Butler, TN passed away at his residence Sunday, October 16, 2016. He was a 1l year veteran of the U.S. military, having served in the United States Army during Desert Storm and also in the 776 support maintenance company of the Tennessee Army National Guard Unit. He was the son of Brenda

GrindstaffPass and the late James Paul Pass. Jamie was a member of JCHS Class of 1988 and he enjoyed fishing.

Survivors in addition to his mother include: two brothers: Jeffrey Pass and wife Cindy of Mountain City, TN and Jonathan Pass and wife Tammy of Butler, TN; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and best friend Kevin Proffitt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2016 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service will be held in Grindstaff Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2016 with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Friends and family will meet at Hux-Lipford Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Pass, Jonathan Pass, Kevin Proffitt, Danny Pass, Jr., George Williams, Gary Phillips, Jr., Donaciano Ibarra and Alan Pearson. Honorary pallbearer will be Carl Stephens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlilpfordfh.com

At other times friends may call at the residence, 3800 Sink Valley Road, Butler, TN

Professional services for the James “Jamie” Paul Pass, Jr. family are being provided by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.