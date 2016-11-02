James David Fletcher, age 67, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on August 30, 1949 to the late Walt Fletcher and Nell Lunceford Guy. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by great grandchildren: Mackynzie Brown and Brantley Brown.

David loved the outdoors and especially loved to work with wood. He especially enjoyed making birdhouses and has made many bird houses for his family and friends throughout the years. He was an equipment operator for many years.

He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish David’s memories include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Hamby Fletcher; children: Teresa Robbins and husband Stephen of Mountain City, TN and Jerry Fletcher of Hagerstown, MD; sister, Ilene Roberts and husband Johnny of Mountain City, TN; brothers: Boyd Fletcher of Mountain City, TN and Bob Fletcher and wife Deanna of Butler, TN; grandchildren: Stephen Robbins Jr., Sarah Brown and husband Brad, Jerry David Fletcher Jr. and Shetona Fletcher; special great grandson, Nathaniel Brown; special friends: Rose Tester, Margaret Cress and Catherine Hassenrich and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2016 at the Pine Grove Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastors Mike Penley and Sammy Icenhour officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Robbins Jr., Stephen Robbins, Brad Brown, and Chris Laing. Honorary pallbearers are the Men’s Sunday School Class of Pine Grove Baptist Church and Staff of Amedysis Hospice.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1234 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of James David Fletcher has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.