Mountain City – Isaac Eller, age 78, of 891 Shingle Town Road, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on October 19, 2017, at the residence. He was born May 30th, 1939 in Johnson County, TN to the late Bruce and Grace Allen Eller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Eastridge, as well as his son, Travis Eller.

He is survived by his son, Gregg Eller, Mountain City, TN a daughter Lisa Eller, Mountain City, TN and grandchildren Kevin and David Eller. Military grave side services for Mr. Eller will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, October 26th, from the Wesley Chapel Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family thru our webpage www.Huxlipfordfh.com.

Professional services for Mr. Eller are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.