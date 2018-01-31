Ima Lee Cretsinger, age 87, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Shady Valley, TN to the late Ira Manuel and Effie Blevins Manuel. In addition to her parents, Ima Lee was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Ray Manuel.

Ima Lee loved the Church and doing for others. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting. Ima Lee will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She was a member of Shady Valley Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Vergil Cretsinger, who on February 19, 2018 would have celebrated 70 years together; daughter, Sherry Shoun and husband Stan; sons: Houze Cretsinger and wife Lois Ann, Elwood Cretsinger and wife Debbie and Kevin Cretsinger and wife Judy; sisters: Veralene Gentry and Lois Fletcher; brothers: Bill Manuel, Don Manuel and wife Virginia, Dan Manuel, Jerry Manuel and wife Judy; grandchildren: Micah Cretsinger, Shane Cretsinger, Jessica Shoun, Gabe Shoun, Mandy Cretsinger Hodge, Kaleb Cretsinger, Channie Cretsinger and Cindy Jones; great-grandchildren; Eden Stout, Michala Cretsinger, Nadia Estep, Aidan Labay, Sam Cretsinger and Lucas Cretsinger, great-greatgrandchild, Tucker Stout; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Shady Valley Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Daniel Koen to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Blevins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be McGetty Greer, Charles Townsend, Keith Blevins, Olan Bentley, Dennis Honaker and Jack Blevins. Honorary pallbearers are Men of the Shady Valley Church of Christ.

Special thanks to Ima Lee’s daughter Sherry for all her care and traveling with her.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Shady Valley Church of Christ, 700 Hwy 133, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her son Kevin 1415 Hwy 91 Shady Valley, TN 37688.

