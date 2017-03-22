Hunter Michael Lundy

Hunter Michael Lundy, age 5, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 11, 2017. He was born in Carter County, Elizabethton, TN on September 24, 2011 to Kayla Fletcher and Jamie Lundy.

Hunter was best known for his SMILE that could brighten anyone’s day. He loved Paw Patrol and strawberry milk. He also loved football and his dogs “Butch” and ‘Elsa”. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Hunter was in Pre- K at Mountain City Elementary.

In addition to his parents, Jamie Lundy and wife Sadie and Kayla Fletcher and fiancée Daniel Lester, Hunter is survived by his sister, Karlie Jo Fletcher; brothers: Bryson Lester and Parker Lundy; maternal grandparents, Christy and Dean Fletcher and Tammy and Dana Lester; paternal grandparents: Kelly and Gary Horne, Mark and Nancy Lundy, Bev Gambill and Johnny Fletcher; maternal great grandmothers: Norma Lowe and Maxine Fletcher ; paternal great grandparents: Pat Kirby and Jeanette Lundy; aunts and uncles: Brittany Fletcher, Amber Bauguess and husband Bryan, Brianna Miller, Chris Miller and wife Becca and Kyle Miller, Anthony Horne and wife Brandy, Eddie Horne and wife Heather and Angelica St Claire and husband Derrik; many more special great aunts, great uncles and cousins; many special friends but one very special friend who was his one on one caregiver, Janie Roten.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Johnson County High School with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Dean Fletcher, Greg Poe and Leonard Fletcher to officiate. Special music will be provided by Hunter’s aunt, Brittany Fletcher and the Fletcher Family. Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from the Shoun- McEwen Cemetery (1827 Campbell Rd. Mountain City, TN). Pallbearers will be Bryan Bauguess, Keith Brown, Billy Wilson, Ruben Garcia, Johnny Fletcher, Clay Fletcher, Joe Greer and Daniel Lester. Honorary pallbearers are English John, Randy lee, Todd Wiggins, Judy Tolley, Jessica Greer, Shannon Main, Jocelyn Stout , Andrew Hensley, Junior Banner, Sydni Banner, Hollie Greer, special Nana and PaPa, Mike and Nanci Campbell and NECX TACT Team.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his mother 789 Forrester Hollow Ln., Mountain City, TN 37683 or at the home of his father 5181 Sink Valley Rd Butler, TN 37640. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain City Elementary School, 301 Donnelly Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 for their Special Education Program/Therapy Room. Please be sure to specify on your check that it is for the SEP/Hunter Lundy Memorial.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Hunter Michael Lundy has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.