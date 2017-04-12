Hoy Lane “Chip” Miller, Jr., age 33, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017. He was born on December 17, 1983 to Hoy Lane Miller, Sr. and Barbara Winters Miller.

Chip was known for making people laugh, fun loving, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed practical jokes. Chip was a lineman doing cable installations by trade but he always was a climber and this led him into being a lineman. He liked to build and make things. He loved his family and was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle and father. Chip will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a 2002 graduate of Johnson County High School. Chip was a member of First freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 7years Melanie Sherrill Miller: four sons: Jordan Burgess, Harley Miller, Parker Miller and Tanner Miller; sisters: Virginia Sanchez and husband Mark, Jannie Bolick and husband Tony, Tracy Hicks and husband Bill, Casey Swift and husband Bobby and Ashley Davis and husband Taylor, brother, Jonathan Miller, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his special dog Blaze.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at the Reece Cemetery (Trade). Pallbearers will be Jason Eggers, Jamie Eggers, Johnny Miller, Tony Bolick, Taylor Davis, Randy Cornett, Mark Sanchez and Bobby Swift. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Reedy, Dustin Burick, Tommy Sherrill, David Hartmann, D.J. Porter and Pete Dimatteo.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Samaritans Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his parents, 163 Lane Miller Road, Trade, TN 37691.

