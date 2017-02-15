Hilda Rae Henson, age 80, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on April 21, 1936 to the late Edgar Allen Robinson and Ina Bell Davis Robinson. Hilda was only two weeks old when her mother passed away. She was raised by her grandmother, Dona Roberts Davis and step-mother, Evelyn Robinson.

First and foremost, Hilda was a servant of the Lord. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a true Christian example to everyone who knew her. She was kind, caring and giving and would do anything to help someone in need. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Hilda enjoyed cooking and especially enjoyed fixing large meals for her family. She was known for her red hair, which she hated. Years ago, Hilda worked for the FBI in Washington, DC.

She was an active member of First Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 53 years, Dayton Kemp Henson; sons: Ricky Henson and Rodney Henson; sister, Catherine Privette; brothers: Jimmy Robinson and Homer Robinson; grandchildren: Brett Henson and fiancé Mandy Lewis and Ashtyn Henson; great grandchildren: Savannah Lewis, Landon Lewis and Evan Lewis; special nieces, Lisa Stout and Sue Hensley and husband Jim; and several more nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the First Christian Church with Pastors Dwayne Dickson, Scott Pyler and Ken Caswell officiating. Music will be under the direction of Annette Greer and the First Christian Church Choir. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brett Henson, Jimmy Robinson, Homer Robinson, Tommy Privette, Bo Henson and Austin Greer. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Henson, Donnie Henson, Rick Henson, Rodney Henson, Mike Reece and Jim Reece. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m .on Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 920 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Hilda Rae Henson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.