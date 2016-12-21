Hilda P. Dugger, age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on April 13, 1925 in Scharnstein, Austria to the late Josef and Theresa Platzer. In addition to her parents Hilda was preceded in death by her husband Lee Roy Dugger and by a son Mike Hamby.

Hilda was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed and loved her family and her Church family. She loved her many pets. Hilda was a member of Bakers Gap Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughters: Joyce Dugger and husband Gordon of Bethlehem, NC and Vickie Thomas of Mountain City, son, Rick Thomas and his girlfriend Jennifer McCrackin of Hildebran, NC, brother, Florian Deimbacher of Austria, daughter-in-law, Gail Hamby of Greenville, TN; grandchildren: Cricket Snyder, Teresa Mitcham and husband Ellis, Caleb Thomas, Josh Thomas, Misty Hamby and Donna Hamby; great grandchildren: Logan Snyder, Courtney Morrison and husband Andrew, Niki Shew and husband Kannan, Jezzeppie Jenkins, Nautica Jenkins, Jayden Hamby, Skylar Parker, Emma Weaver, Brett Weaver and Lynae Weaver, great-great-grandchildren: Emily Shew and Adain Warren, several nieces, nephews and her sisters and brothers in Christ.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2016 from 1-2:00 p.m. at the Baker’s Gap Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor’s Dennis Peterson and James Richardson to officiate; music will be by Pastor Dennis Peterson and Lena Arney. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service from the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joel Dugger, Shawn Marsh, Keith Dugger, Logan Snyder, Ellis Mitcham and Andrew Morrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Snyder, Caleb and Josh Thomas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Baker’s Gap Baptist Church, 4268 Big Dry Run Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683 or the Johnson County Rescue Squad & EMS, 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family will receive friends at the home 1502 Copperhead Hollow Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Hilda P. Dugger has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.