Herman Raymond Clawson, age 76, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, October 14, 2016. He was born on August 27, 1940 to the late Anna Mae Clawson Morgan. In addition to his mother, Herman was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Clawson and his furry pals, Nick and Parrot Leroy.

Herman was a former furniture worker but has been farming for most of his life. He loved fishing, hunting and being out in the mountains. He also loved sitting on the front porch talking to his neighbors, Wade Snyder and David Dugger.

Herman was a member of Piney Grove Christian Church of Carter County, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 54 years, Docia Marie Mann Clawson, who was always by his side during his sickness; children: Eric Clawson, Keith Clawson and wife Becky, Lisa Phillips and husband Tim, Gaye Dunn and husband Fred and Phyllis Isaacs and husband Rob; grandchildren: Jason Stanton (Allura), Kevin Curd (Amanda), Cristy Stanton (Brandon), Jamie Cannet (Chris), Ethan Clawson, Joshua Clawson, Robbie Isaacs (Tammy), Crystal Hicks (Jason), Melissa Dunn, Jessica Tester, Anthony Mullis, Natosha Potter, R.J. Mains, Cleave Mains (Shonda); great grandchildren: Madison Riffle (his little nurse), Sarenitie Cannet, C.J. Cannet, Gavin Curd, William Smith, Kylee Mink, Jaycee Clawson, Jessica Messer, Tara Isaacs, James Carver, Tyler Hicks, Ciara Hicks, Aubrionna Dunn, Isaiah Eller, Trinity Tester, Anthony Dixon, Riley Potter, Quinton Potter, MaKenzie Potter, Ulrich Mains; great-great grandchildren: Emma and David Mayfield; sisters: Sue Hicks (Joe) and Elaine Phillips; brothers: Leslie Morgan (Shirley) and Clifford Morgan; special friends: Wade Snyder, David and Charlotte Dugger, Charlie Coffee, Earl and Linda Reed, Rev. James Richardson and family and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. James Richardson, Rev. Mike Penley and Rev. Roy Dowell officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at the Bakers Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Stanton, Kevin Curd, Joshua Clawson, Robbie Isaacs, Rob Isaacs, Fred Dunn and Tim Phillips. Honorary pallbearers are Ethan Clawson, Amedisys Hospice Care, Chad Tipton and Marty Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Herman’s memory to the charity of your choice.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 449 Tom Bunton Lane, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Herman Raymond Clawson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.