Herman Clifford Watson of Shady Valley passed away September 15, 2017, at the Johnson City Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 16, 1933 to the late E.J Watson and Bonnie Main Watson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; his brothers: Clarence, Marshall and Ed Phillips, also Elbert Lewis and John Watson. His sisters: Nellie Watson Pope and Kathrine Watson Blevins. Herman was a member of the Shady Valley Church of Christ, where he attended Faithfully until his health began declining. Herman worked at Burlington Industries, until its closing in 1988, then at Timberland Shoe Company until he retired. He was a self-taught carpenter and built and assisted building several houses in Shady Valley. His greatest joy was his family and the fun and wonderful times they had together.

Those left to cherish his memory include: Betty Wallace Watson, his wife of 63 years. His children: Diane Watson Bentley (Olan), Clifford Watson (Dolly), Janet Watson Townsend (Charlie), Chris Watson (Lisa), and Benji Watson. His grandchildren are Gwen Bentley Williams, Beth Bentley Lewis, Kelly Bentley, Justin Townsend, Crystal Watson Tester, Kristen and Kelsey Watson, Kindal Watson, and Great Grandchildren, Parker, Payton and Paxton Lewis, Sofia and Aria Bentley, Bentley Williams and Maddex Towndsend.

He is also survived by one brother, Odas Watson (Annette) and one sister, Annie Watson Wallace. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Herman had many specials friends, Mark Gentry, Brian Hutchinson, Riley Curd, Jim Eller, Jim Sherman, Benny Campbell, Haskell Mcqueen, Bill Manuel, Paul Seagall, and Keith Blevins. Services for Herman Watson will be Sunday, September 17, 2017 with visitation from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm and funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm at the Shady Valley Church of Christ, Herman’s minister, Daniel Koen and special friend, Tom Reece will officiate. It was his wish to be cremated.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com Professional Services, for the Herman Clifford Watson family, have been placed in the caring hands of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.