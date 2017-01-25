Helen Marie Crowder, age 88, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at her residence. She was born on April 17, 1928 to the late Frank and Ella McVey Maxwell. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James ‘J.C.’ Crowder who passed on September 14, 2012 and an infant brother, Earl Ray Maxwell.

Helen was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior faithfully. She was a loving wife and mother and devoted her entire life to her family. Everyone that knew her loved her. She loved working outside in her flowers.

‘Was Blind But Now I See.” To a lot of people, these are just words in a song. To Helen, it was a promise from her Lord and Savior. She was physically blind but now she has been made whole and can see.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Larry Wilson of Mountain City, TN, Phyllis and Steve Redden of Morristown, TN, Patricia and Randy Blevins of Mountain City, TN and Susan and Randy Simcox, also of Mountain City, TN; sons and daughters-in-law: Jimmy and Michele Crowder of Mountain City, TN and Randy and Clarice Crowder of Laurel Bloomery, TN; grandchildren: Amy Gillespie, Jeff Wilson, Craig Cornett, Dwayne Cornett, Tiffany Harris, Caitlin Simcox, Ethan Simcox, Ella Simcox, Cameron Crowder, Mikey Furches, Jaycee Blevins, A.J. Blevins, Abby Blevins, Christine Carter, Leslie Saults; twelve great grandchildren: sisters: Wilma Smith, Ruth Smith and Carol Holler; brothers: Dean Maxwell and wife Diana; special caregivers: Shirley Reece and her Hospice Nurse, Ivy; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Funeral service for Helen will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Prater and Pastor Michael Icenhour officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Craig Cornett, Dwayne Cornett, Ron Carter, Mike Gillespie, Mikey Furches, A.J. Blevins, Cameron Crowder and Ethan Simcox. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Wilson, Dr. Robert Griffith and all of Helen’s nephews. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen’s memory may be made to the WHCB 91.5 FM, P.O. Box 2061, Bristol, Tennessee 37621-2061 or by logging in at www.whcbradio.com or to the Gideons, PO Box 155, Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 511 Ackerson Creek Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Helen Marie Crowder has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.