Helen Francis Harper, age 89, of Butler, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at her home. She was born in Johnson County, TN on October 8, 1928 to the late Jessie Frank and Rosa Shupe Harper. In addition to her parents Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie Jenkins and Virginia Morefield, two nephews, Benny Morefield and Dean Morefield and Dean’s son and Helen’s great nephew, Chris Morefield, nephew-in-law, Jim Campbell.

Helen was never married and she loved her family and being with them and will be truly missed. Helen was a member of Liberty Christian Church.

She is survived by a brother, James Harper and wife Janet of Mountain City, TN, nephews, Bobby Morefield and wife Rebecca of Robinsville, NC, Paul Jenkins and wife Brenda, Gene Jenkins and wife Linda, Robert Jenkins and wife Doris and Lonnie Jenkins and wife Linda, special great niece and caregiver, Heather Dickens and husband Michael of the home, other great nieces and great nephews, Cody Morefield, Nick Morefield, Benji Morefield and Gwyn Morefield, special great-great nieces and nephews, Samantha Carroll, Daniel Estep, Mikaela Carroll, Mackenzie Carroll and friend Zach Walton, other great-great nieces and nephews, Ryan Morefield, Jeffery Brooks and Veda Morefield , niece, Linda Campbell, niece-in-law, Phyllis Morefield, great-great-great nieces, Maddison and Brooke Estep and many more.

The family will receive friends from11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Maurice Widener officiating. Music will be under the direction of Trish Morefield. Graveside service and interment will follow from the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers are Zach Walton, Daniel Estep, Ryan Morefield, Michael Dickens, Lonnie Jenkins, Robert Jenkins and Paul Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Williams, Junior McQueen and the late Jim Hutchinson. At other times, the family will also receive friends at the home, 542 Copley Branch Road, Butler, TN. 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Helen Francis Harper has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.